Brent Collins represents the heart of short track racing in the Mountain Empire.

The 36-year-old Castlewood resident is a family man with two kids, he’s a working man who serves as foreman with a Lebanon-based construction company, and he’s a racing man in the Pure 4 Series at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park in Coeburn.

“I grew up coming to shows here with my father and I’ve loved it ever since,” Collins said.

Three years ago, Collins decided to make the jump from the stands to the track. He posted a top-three finish last season and has continued to develop his skills under the advice of one of the region’s most successful drivers in Castlewood’s Rob Austin.

“My father and Rob used to race a lot,” Collins said. “Competing on these high banks has always been a thrill for us.”

That love still burns strong for Collins despite mechanical issues with his 2004 Honda Civic this season.

“We’ve had bad luck with overheating,” Collins said. “I couldn’t find the problem at first, so I just went ahead and changed the head gasket.”

Collins, currently in the No. 11 spot in Pure 4 points at the Pine, is very much an underdog. He came to the track by himself for a recent test session.

“I can’t afford a pit crew, so I do most of the work,” said Collins, who played football at Castlewood High School. “I have a little garage at home. When I’m not spending time with my wife and kids, I’m working on my car. My wife helps me some, but she tells me that I spend too much time in the garage.”

This weekend warrior knows all about resourcefulness and long hours. A big part of his day job involves constructing bridges.

“One of the great things about racing at this track is that competitors help each other out,” Collins said. “The guys from Castlewood like Rob, Doug Austin, Jamie Meadows and Jeff Counts (Castlewood) are always willing to chip in.”

No matter the odds or obstacles, Collins plans to keep showing up for more Saturday night showdowns.

“The Pure 4 class here is strong, and we actually had over 20 cars in a race earlier this season,” Collins said. “We could use more fans at the track, but I just love the scene.”

Pit Stops: Sullivan Central High School and Virginia Tech graduate Brandon Thomas played a key role in the development of the Garage 56 NASCAR Chevy Camaro ZL1 Cup car that finished the famed 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance on June 10. Thomas, a former NASCAR crew chief, serves as the NASCAR Vice-President of Vehicle Design…The four-day BTE World Footbrake Challenge will run through Sunday at Bristol Dragway, with $15,000-to-win Gamblers showdowns set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday…Following the seventh rainout of the season last week at Wythe Raceway, track officials have scheduled a $1,000-to-win 602 Late Model race for this Saturday. The annual fireworks show has been moved to July 8… The Tour of Destruction “Great American Smash” will be held Saturday at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park. This diverse program includes everything from Monster Trucks and a demolition derby to a 100-lap Enduro race and fireworks. The list of Monster Trucks scheduled to appear includes War Wizard, American Scout, Kamikaze and Stomper…Abingdon’s Kevin Canter tops the Mod 4 series standings at Pulaski County Motorsports Park in Radford. Mike Looney (Stuart, Va.) leads the Late Model ranks, with Zeke Shell (Bluff City) in sixth. Chase Dixon (Abingdon) and Blayne Harrison (Bastian) are also ranked among the top 10. Michael Deskins (Tazewell) is eighth in Super Street. This Saturday’s program will include a 100 lap Enduro. Pulaski County will be under the ESPN national spotlight on Thursday, July 27 with an event for the Superstar Racing Experience…Friday’s Fan Appreciation Night program at Kingsport Speedway will include fireworks along with a driver’s autograph session. The points leaders include Kingsport’s John Ketron (Pure 4), Chris Amburgey (Mod 4), Jamie Meadows (Street Stock) and Joshua Collins in Beginner Front Wheel Drive. A full schedule of Karting, Legends and Bandolero competition will follow Saturday at Kingsport Miniway…The Southern All-Star Series will be showcased Saturday night at Volunteer Speedway in a $5,000-to-win event…Alex Colley (Norton) earned wins in both the Mega Series 250B and 450B classes last weekend at Muddy Creek Raceway.