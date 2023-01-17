Collins' 32 leads Wise Central past John Battle

Wise County Central’s boys basketball team had to work overtime for its first Mountain 7 District victory.

Make that two overtimes.

Ethan Collins scored 32 points and converted a clutch three-point play in the second overtime period to lift the Warriors to a thrilling 78-71 triumph over the John Battle Trojans on Tuesday night.

Casey Dotson added 22 points and his free throws with 3:16 left in the second extra session gave Central the lead for good. Collins’ three-point play extended the advantage to 71-65 with 1:23 remaining.

Braeden Church supplied 14 points for Central, which bounced back from Saturday’s 39-point drubbing at the hands of Honaker.

Gavin Ratliff led John Battle with 28 points, while Eli Meade’s 14 points and Porter Gobble’s 11 points were also noteworthy. Gobble hit two free throws with 4.6 seconds left in the first overtime to tie the score. The Trojans (6-9) had four players foul out in their sixth straight loss.

Abingdon 72, Ridgeview 55

Dayton Osborne dominated with 22 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three assists as Abingdon ran past Ridgeview for a Mountain 7 District triumph.

Evan Ramsey (14 points, four blocks), Luke Honaker (11 points, four assists) and Reece Ketron (10 rebounds) also played well for the Falcons, who put the game away in the third quarter.

Cannon Hill’s 21 points led Ridgeview, while Chantz Robinette finished with 16 points.

Tennessee High 64, Elizabethton 59

Creed Musick scored 22 points as Tennessee High took over in the fourth quarter to post an Upper Lakes Conference win.

The Vikings bounced back from Friday night’s setback to Sullivan East and remained tied atop the league standings.

Richlands 73, Tazewell 70

In a matchup between two of Southwest Virginia’s most prolific scorers, Tazewell’s Johan Willis won the individual point total battle and Colton Mullins of Richlands got to celebrate a team win.

Willis scored 30 points for Tazewell, but Mullins had 29 points as Richlands prevailed in a the Southwest District battle that was a back-and-forth affair.

Grundy 67, Twin Valley 22

Jonah Looney scored 15 points as the Grundy Golden Wave trounced Twin Valley for a Black Diamond District win.

Dylan Boyd added 13 points for the Golden Wave, which led 22-2 after one quarter and had 10 different players score on the night.

Chandler Cooper had 12 of Twin Valley’s 22 points.

George Wythe 89, Giles 30

Reed Kirtner scored a team-high 17 points as the George Wythe Maroons improved to 12-1 with a Mountain Empire District victory.

Ty Campbell (15 points), Conley Martin (12 points) and Rex Delp (12 points) also scored in double figures for the high-scoring Maroons. GW led 47-17 at halftime.

Gate City 52, Union 20

Gunner Garrett fired in 20 points as Gate City held off Union and remained in first place in the Mountain 7 District.

Eli McMurray’s 17 points were also key.

Honaker 70, Hurley 40

Gavin Whitt knocked down eight 3-pointers and had 25 points as Honaker had no trouble in a Black Diamond District win.

Aidan Lowe added 14 points for the Tigers in his first game of the season after recovering from a leg injury suffered during a playoff football loss at Grundy in November.

Landon Bailey was Hurley’s top scorer with 20 points, while Thomas Gilbert contributed 14 points.

Northwood 69, Rural Retreat 66

Sam Rhea scored 19 points as Northwood held off Rural Retreat for a Hogoheegee District victory.

Owen Doane (14 points) and Harley Turley (12 points) also played well for the Panthers, who trailed 51-46 after three quarters.

Gatlin Hight’s 21 points were tops for Rural Retreat. Levi Crockett added 14 points in the loss.

West Ridge 52, Science Hill 50

Sawyer Tate’s buzzer-beating basket gave West Ridge a Big 5 Conference win over the Hilltoppers of Science Hill.

Chilhowie 82, Patrick Henry 67

Will Goodwin scored 30 points to win the dual in the middle for the Warriors in a Hogoheegee District home win over the Rebels.

Goodwin, who also had 12 points, battled Patrick Henry’s Jake Hall throughout the game, with Hall finishing with 32 points. Goodwin also pulled down 12 rebounds.

Zac Hall had 16 points for Chilhowie, while Isaac Booth had 14 points and Seth Thomas added 10. Aiden Bartuski dished out 13 assists for the Warriors (10-3, 3-1).

Bobby Cline had 11 points to go with Jake Hall’s 32 for the Rebels.

Lebanon 57, Holston 24

Keyton Keene scored 17 points and Andy Lambert added 13 to lift the Pioneers to a Hogoheegee District road win over the Cavaliers.

Michael Reece added 11 points for Lebanon, which led 20-8 after one quarter and 38-13 at halftime.

Cole Caywood finished with a double-double that included 14 points.

GIRLS

Lee High 53, Virginia High 44

Cassidy Hammonds pumped in 23 points to along with six rebounds and two assists as the Lee High Generals earned their first win of the season, a non-district victory over visiting Virginia High.

Lee outscored the Bearcats 22-13 over the final eight minutes as Hammonds scored eight points in the fourth quarter. Jaelyn Hall added eight rebounds.

Senior Aly Wright led VHS (4-11) with 15 points, while Mary Katherine Wilson contributed 10 points in the loss.

Rural Retreat 75, Northwood 14

Brelyn Moore had yet another double-double – 19 points and 13 rebounds this time – as Hogoheegee District leader Rural Retreat rolled to another victory.

Annabelle Fiscus (18 points) and Caroline Cox (14 points) also scored in double digits. Rural Retreat (12-4, 4-0) led 29-4 after the first quarter.

Reygan Betts scored eight of Northwood’s 14 points.

Ridgeview 62, Abingdon 47

All 10 players on Ridgeview’s roster reached the scoring column as the Wolfpack whipped Abingdon for a Mountain 7 District victory.

Caiti Hill’s 11 points and Makenzie Wright’s 10 points led the way as Ridgeview raced out to a 36-19 halftime lead.

Abingdon received a game-high 18 points from Brenna Green.

Lebanon 54, Holston 15

Morgan Varney torched the nets to the tune of 28 points as Lebanon hammered Holston for a Hogoheegee District.

One night after a 27-point, 10-steal masterpiece against rival Castlewood, Varney was in the zone once again.

Wise County Central 59, John Battle 34

Post player Madison Looney posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Wise County Central Warriors trounced the Trojans of John Battle for a Mountain 7 District victory.

Emmah McAmis added 23 points, six assists and five steals for Central (12-3, 5-1), while Abbie Jordan yanked down 10 rebounds.

Battle (6-9, 2-4) was led by Gracie Ralston’s 12-point showing.

Gate City 54, Union 42

Makyla Bays scored a team-high 16 points as the Blue Devils earned a key Mountain 7 District home win over the Union Bears.

George Wythe 47, Giles 15

Abby Berry (16 points) and Amarrah Carter-Bennett (10 points) were the top point producers for George Wythe in a Mountain Empire District win.

GW raced out to a 17-0 lead and Giles did not dent the scoreboard until Autumn Bowles sank two free throws with 4:10 remaining in the second quarter.

Honaker 64, Hurley 17

Kalli Miller stuffed to the stat sheet with 15 points, eight steals and four assists as the Honaker Tigers hammered Black Diamond District foe Hurley.

Alayna McNulty (21 points, seven rebounds, three steals) and Valeigh Stevens (12 points) were also stat leaders for the Tigers.

Brianna Stacy led Hurley with nine points.

Elizabethton 79, Tennessee High 34

The dynamic duo of Lina Lyon (20 points) and Renna Lane (19 points) led the way as Elizabethton trounced Tennessee High.

Science Hill 47, West Ridge 38

West Ridge received a game-high 14 points from Rachel Niebruegge, but it wasn’t enough as the Wolves lost a Big 5 Conference clash.

Richlands 83, Tazewell 34

Richlands rocked its archrival for a Southwest District win.

Tazewell was paced by Maddie Day’s 18 points.

Twin Valley 44, Grundy 28

Heileigh Vencill had 21 points, five assists and three rebounds to lead Twin Valley to a Black Diamond District victory over Grundy, the team that Vencill started this season with before transferring to Pilgrim’s Knob.

Rayne Hawthorne added eight points and 11 rebounds and Hayley Moore tallied six points and eight boards. Vencill’s sister, Jade, who also transferred to Twin Valley, had three points against her former mates.

Grundy was led by Jessi Looney, who scored 12 points, including the 1,000th point of her career in the opening quarter.