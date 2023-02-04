DUFFIELD, Va. – The low point of the Rye Cove Eagles football program unfolded on the sixth week of the 2021 season.

With his trailing 32-0 at halftime to Lee High, former head coach Cheyenne Osborne was forced to cancel the game due to a lack of healthy players.

Gary Collier was one of many football fans who followed the story.

“I was actually watching that Lee High game on the NFHS network,” Collier said.

A few days later, school administrators decided to suspend the remainder of the winless season.

In December of 2021, Osborne announced via social media that he would not be retained as the head coach of the Eagles.

Flash forward several months later when Collier was contacted by a group of Rye Cove supporters, including former football star Mark Rollins.

“Mark was my roommate at Emory & Henry and he asked if I was interested in coaching again,” Collier said. “I didn’t hesitate to say that I was very interested.”

Collier was hired as the boss of the Eagles on Jan. 22. Thus began one of the most compelling stories of the 2022 Virginia High School League football season.

With Collier serving as the head coach, the Eagles (7-3) earned a share of the Cumberland District title and advanced to the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. That’s why Collier was selected at Bristol Herald Courier coach of the year.

How did the 56-year-old Collier accomplish one of the biggest turnarounds in the recent history of far Southwest Virginia football?

Remember that Rye Cove ended that 2021 season with just 11 healthy athletes.

“It started with our first team meeting,” Collier said. “We had 20-25 kids express interest in coming out and I walked the hallways to create more interest.”

After putting together his coaching staff, Collier noticed a buzz within the school and community.

“We told the players that something new was coming,” Collier said. “There were some guys who had never played before and others that didn’t even know the basics of the sport, but we remained patient and taught them.”

Along with four Rye Cove football alumni, Collier’s staff features former Sullivan North head coach Robbie Norris and former Emory & Henry All-American B.I. Salyers.

Collier knows football. After starring as the quarterback at old Pennington High School, he was a four-year starter at Emory & Henry where he overcame long odds to break several passing records under former head coach Lou Wacker.

“When I arrived at Emory, there were 17 quarterbacks on the depth chart and I was 13th,” Collier said. “I went to work and earned a starting position by the fourth game.”

Following his graduation from E&H in 1988, Collier was offered part-time positions as the E&H offensive coordinator in football and head coach in baseball.

“Coach Wacker and Coach (Fred) Selfe had a huge impact on my life, but I also had an interest in law enforcement,” Collier.

In 1990, Collier began a seven-year run as a game warden in Richmond, Virginia. He then spent the next 24 years working with the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority before retiring as a special agent.

During that period, Collier also helped with the football and baseball coaching staffs at Gate City.

“My last year in coaching was 2017, but I still had a burning desire to work in athletics,” Collier said.

The task at Rye Cove presented some unique challenges. For example, there was the offensive formation.

“Before I came in, they had been running a single wing so there wasn’t a kid on the team who had ever taken a snap from center at the high school level,” Collier said. “We started with a basic T formation.

“As the season progressed, we used multiple formations and even went to the spread. And the kids just kept adapting.”

Rye Cove entered that 2022 season opener against Hurley with 37 players and a 13-game losing streak.

Gritty quarterback Landon Lane recounts what happened next.

“We were trailing by 10 points late in the game, but we were tired of losing and we got the job done,” Lane said.

The Eagles rallied to defeat Hurley 26-24 and then earned a 30-28 victory over Thomas Walker in double-overtime. That was the first Cumberland District win for the Eagles since 2018.

“Our fans went crazy and started running on the field,” Lane said. “It was a big night for our program, school and community. Then we just started getting better.”

School officials were forced to bring nine extra sets of bleachers for the showdown against Scott County rival Twin Springs. The buzz was getting louder.

“Fans were lined up behind the fence four-deep that night,” Collier said. “It was something to see.”

The fun run was finally halted with a 31-8 home loss to Holston in the Region 1D playoffs. But the foundation was set.

“It feels like that Holston game just ended,” Lane said. “Everybody has been working hard in the weight room and our fans are excited about the upcoming season.”

According to Collier, more big advances are in store for Rye Cove players and fans.

The weight room and fieldhouse have been renovated, work is underway on a new LED lighting system, and there is talk of a new press box and digital scoreboard.

“It’s been a process here, but I’ve enjoyed it from day one,” Collier said. “I’m so happy for these kids. They believed in our coaches and committed to what we’re trying to do. And they got a payoff from all their work.”

The outlook for this fall and beyond is bright for the Eagles. A total of 33 freshmen and sophomores will join proven talents such as running back Payton Darnell, receiver Luke Jessee, defensive end Trevor Darnell and Lane.

“We’ve raised the standard and our expectations for our program,” Collier said.

Lane is the face of the Eagles.

Often relying on sheer willpower last season as a sophomore, Lane rushed for 493 yards and passed for 866 en route to be named the Cumberland District offensive player of the year.

“Landon leads by example,” Collier said. “He’s tough as nails, plus he’s humble and has a team-first approach.”

Rye Cove fans are also enthused about ninth grader Ethan Lawson. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman has an 80-inch wingspan.

What sort of potential does Lawson have?

“Eastern Kentucky University offered him a scholarship at age 13, and a lot of other schools are interested,” Collier said.

Lane said he will never forget the low point of the 2021 season along the high points of the 20022 that began with that initial meeting with Collier.

“It was hard not having enough players for a full practice and not being to bring in reserves during games, but Coach Collier put a priority on being organized and doing the little things right,” Lane said. “We didn’t have much before, and now a lot of good things are happening in our program.

“Coach Collier is a role model for all our players. The promises he made to us came true and we’re all looking forward to seeing what happens next.”