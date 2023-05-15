NCAA Softball Tournament
Knoxville Regional
Friday, May 19
Game 1: Indiana (41-16) vs. Louisville (35-18), 2 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 2: No. 4 Tennessee (44-8) vs. Northern Kentucky (23-30), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Saturday
Game 3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBA
Game 4: G1 loser vs. G2 loser, TBA
Game 5: G3 loser vs. G4 winner, TBA
Sunday
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, TBA
Game 7: G6 winner vs. G6 loser (if necessary), TBA
Athens Regional
Friday, May 19
Game 1: Virginia Tech (37-18) vs. Boston University (51-8), 1 p.m. (ACCN)
Game 2: No. 14 Georgia (39-13) vs. NC Central (19-33), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Saturday
Game 3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, TBA
Game 4: G1 loser vs. G2 loser, TBA
Game 5: G3 loser vs. G4 winner, TBA
Sunday
Game 6: G3 winner vs. G5 winner, TBA
Game 7: G6 winner vs. G6 loser (if necessary), TBA