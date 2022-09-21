 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College Schedules

COLLEGE SCHEDULE

(Sept, 19-25)

MONDAY, SEPT. 19

MEN’S GOLF

Emory & Henry at Maryville Fall Intercollegiate, at Lenoir City, Tenn.

WOMEN’S GOLF

King At Savannah Lakes Invitationals, McCormick, S.C.

TENNIS

Southern Virginia at Emory & Henry, 2 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 20

VOLLEYBALL

North Greenville at King, 7 p.m.

Limestone at UVa-Wise, 7 p.m.

MEN’S GOLF

Emory & Henry at Maryville Fall Intercollegiate, at Lenoir City, Tenn.

WOMEN’S GOLF

King At Savannah Lakes Invitational, McCormick, S.C.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21

WOMEN’S SOCCER

King at Salem, 4 p.m.

Carson-Newman at Emory & Henry, 5 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

King at Salem, 6 p.m.

Carson-Newman at Emory & Henry, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 22

FOOTBALL

West Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 23

VOLLEYBALL

Emory & Henry at Lenoir-Rhyne, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Emory & Henry at Limestone, 6 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Emory & Henry at Limestone, 8:30 p.m.

TENNIS

King, at ITA Southeast Regional, at Sumter, S.C.

Emory & Henry at Maryville, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

FOOTBALL

ETSU at Robert Morris, noon

Florida at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Emory & Henry at Wingate, 6 p.m.

UVa-Wise at Limestone, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Emory & Henry at Southern Wesleyan, 2 p.m.

UVa-Wise at Lenoir-Rhyne, 2 p.m.

TENNIS

King, ITA Southeast Regional, at Sumter, S.C.

King at Milligan, noon

UVa-Wise at Southern Virginia, 1 p.m.

CYCLING

King at Lees-McRae

SUNDAY, SEPT. 25

TENNIS

King, ITA Southeast Regional, at Sumter, S.C.

UVa-Wise at Roanoke, 11 a.m.

CYCLING

King at Lees-McRae

WOMEN’S TRIATHLON

King at Cal Tri Charlotte, Troutman, N.C.

