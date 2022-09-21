College Schedules

COLLEGE SCHEDULE
(Sept, 19-25)
MONDAY, SEPT. 19
MEN’S GOLF
Emory & Henry at Maryville Fall Intercollegiate, at Lenoir City, Tenn.
WOMEN’S GOLF
King At Savannah Lakes Invitationals, McCormick, S.C.
TENNIS
Southern Virginia at Emory & Henry, 2 p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 20
VOLLEYBALL
North Greenville at King, 7 p.m.
Limestone at UVa-Wise, 7 p.m.
MEN’S GOLF
Emory & Henry at Maryville Fall Intercollegiate, at Lenoir City, Tenn.
WOMEN’S GOLF
King At Savannah Lakes Invitational, McCormick, S.C.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21
WOMEN’S SOCCER
King at Salem, 4 p.m.
Carson-Newman at Emory & Henry, 5 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
King at Salem, 6 p.m.
Carson-Newman at Emory & Henry, 7:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 22
FOOTBALL
West Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 23
VOLLEYBALL
Emory & Henry at Lenoir-Rhyne, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Emory & Henry at Limestone, 6 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Emory & Henry at Limestone, 8:30 p.m.
TENNIS
King, at ITA Southeast Regional, at Sumter, S.C.
Emory & Henry at Maryville, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
FOOTBALL
ETSU at Robert Morris, noon
Florida at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Emory & Henry at Wingate, 6 p.m.
UVa-Wise at Limestone, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Emory & Henry at Southern Wesleyan, 2 p.m.
UVa-Wise at Lenoir-Rhyne, 2 p.m.
TENNIS
King, ITA Southeast Regional, at Sumter, S.C.
King at Milligan, noon
UVa-Wise at Southern Virginia, 1 p.m.
CYCLING
King at Lees-McRae
SUNDAY, SEPT. 25
TENNIS
King, ITA Southeast Regional, at Sumter, S.C.
UVa-Wise at Roanoke, 11 a.m.
CYCLING
King at Lees-McRae
WOMEN’S TRIATHLON
King at Cal Tri Charlotte, Troutman, N.C.