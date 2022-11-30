College Schedule

THURSDAY
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Vanderbilt at ETSU, 7 p.m.
ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Nebraska at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
MEADOWVIEW, Va. — Retirement means more to Mike Hoback than sitting in his slippers while drinking a hot cup of coffee and reading the morning…
Another Southwest Virginia basketball program that has a state championship banner hanging in its gym won’t field a varsity hoops team this winter.
Kelsey Grammer is bringing Dr. Frasier Crane back.
EMORY, Va. – Grundy High School’s rugged rushing attack was relentless.
Grundy High School’s secret weapon is no longer much of a secret.
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — If a recommendation from the Observation Knob Campground Committee is approved, it could mean the campground will have to…
Three regional championships will be decided today on the gridiron. George Wythe, Patrick Henry and Graham are the home teams. Will they finish on top? Check out the opinions of our resident experts.
It’s easy to spot Graham senior lineman Connor Roberts on the football field.
Just look for the animated guy with the long blonde hair and No. 56 jersey delivering big hits on offense and defense for the G-Men.
A man who knew deceased murder suspect Austin Lee Edwards is scratching his head in shock days after Edwards allegedly killed three people in …
“It’s gonna be super physical,” said Grundy senior Ian Scammell. “This game will be a war in the trenches.”
