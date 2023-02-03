SATURDAY
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Virginia at Virginia Tech, noon
Auburn at Tennessee, 2 p.m.
Anderson at Emory & Henry, 4 p.m.
King at Mount Olive, 4 p.m.
UVa-Wise at Newberry, 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Anderson at Emory & Henry, 2 p.m.
ETSU at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.
King at Mount Olive, 2 p.m.
UVa-Wise at Newberry, 2 p.m.
Brunswick CC at Southwest Virginia CC, 2 p.m.
BASEBALL
UVa-Wise at King (doubleheader), 11:30 p.m.
Emory & Henry at Southern Wesleyan (doubleheader), Noon
Southwest Virginia CC at USC Lancaster, (doubleheader), 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
UVa-Wise vs. Bloomfield, 11 a.m. (Converse College Tournament)
UVa-Wise vs. D'Youville, 3:30 p.m. (Converse College Tournament)
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Fort Valley State at King, 5 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Emory & Henry, King in the Liberty University Open, 8 a.m.
MEN’S WRESTLING
Emory & Henry vs UNC Pembroke, Mount Olive in Pembroke, N.C.
King vs. Maryville, 2 p.m., at Indianapolis
King vs. McKendree, 3:30 p.m., at Indianapolis
King at Indianapolis, 5 p.m.
SWIMMING
UNC-Pembroke vs. King, 2 p.m. (at Tennessee High)
