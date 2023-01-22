College Schedule

TUESDAY
MEN'S BASKETBALL
King at Converse, 7 p.m.
Southwest Virginia CC at Wake Tech CC, 7 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
King at Converse, 5 p.m.
Concord at Southwest Virginia CC, 6 p.m.
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
King at Tusculum, 7 p.m.
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — After careful deliberation, the Sullivan County Department of Education announced the winners Wednesday of the 2022-2023 …
Kalli Miller (Honaker), Will Goodwin (Chilhowie), Creed Musick (Tennessee High), Dayton Osborne (Abingdon), Heileigh Vencill (Twin Valley), Ethan Collins (Wise Central) among the many noteworthy performers on Tuesday night.
Virginia High School League baseball practice doesn’t officially begin until Feb. 20 and in the meantime you can bet coaches in the Southwest District will certainly be getting to know their personnel.
J.I. Burton's Clay Hart was the foundation of the offense that the Raiders excellently executed as he scored 28 points vs. Castlewood. Cannon Hill (Ridgeview) scored his 1,000th career point in an OT win, plus more.
Aidan Lowe returned to game action for the Honaker boys basketball team on Tuesday night after recovering from a leg injury during football season.
Randy Smith, the longtime cross country coach at John Battle High School, passed away on Thursday according to school officials.
Ryan Horne gained fame around far Southwest Virginia for his gritty exploits at running back for the Twin Springs football team.
The 5-foot-9, 195-pound senior displayed that grit in Tuesday’s Cumberland District basketball showdown against the Eastside Spartans.
The Marion students who traveled to Costa Rica last summer and got to make chocolate may never look at a candy bar the same way again. For those youth and many others, Shane Goodpasture accomplished one of his key teaching goals.
A Bristol, Virginia abortion clinic is seeking dismissal of a lawsuit filed against it by their landlord, which claims they were misled over h…
CHILHOWIE, Va. — Police in Smyth County, Virginia, are investigating a Saturday night double fatality.
