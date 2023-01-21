 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

College Schedule

  • 0

Sunday

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Fayetteville Tech CC at Southwest Virginia CC, 1 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Missouri, 3 p.m.

Southwest Virginia CC at Central Carolina College, 3 p.m. 

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts