College Schedule

Sunday
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Fayetteville Tech CC at Southwest Virginia CC, 1 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Missouri, 3 p.m.
Southwest Virginia CC at Central Carolina College, 3 p.m.
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — After careful deliberation, the Sullivan County Department of Education announced the winners Wednesday of the 2022-2023 …
Kalli Miller (Honaker), Will Goodwin (Chilhowie), Creed Musick (Tennessee High), Dayton Osborne (Abingdon), Heileigh Vencill (Twin Valley), Ethan Collins (Wise Central) among the many noteworthy performers on Tuesday night.
Virginia High School League baseball practice doesn’t officially begin until Feb. 20 and in the meantime you can bet coaches in the Southwest District will certainly be getting to know their personnel.
Aidan Lowe returned to game action for the Honaker boys basketball team on Tuesday night after recovering from a leg injury during football season.
Ryan Horne gained fame around far Southwest Virginia for his gritty exploits at running back for the Twin Springs football team.
The 5-foot-9, 195-pound senior displayed that grit in Tuesday’s Cumberland District basketball showdown against the Eastside Spartans.
It’s not often that two defending state champions square off. It was all Class 2 defending champion Wise County Central as they rolled to a 71-43 victory over visiting Honaker, the three-time Class 1 titliest.
J.I. Burton's Clay Hart was the foundation of the offense that the Raiders excellently executed as he scored 28 points vs. Castlewood. Cannon Hill (Ridgeview) scored his 1,000th career point in an OT win, plus more.
Randy Smith, the longtime cross country coach at John Battle High School, passed away on Thursday according to school officials.
