College Schedule

MONDAY

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Limestone at UVA Wise, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY

MEN’S BASKETBALL

King at North Greenville, 7 p.m.

Southwest Virginia CC at Louisburg College, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 9 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

King at North Greenville, 5 p.m.

Freshman Trivette stars for Richlands

Freshman Trivette stars for Richlands

It’s fair to call Richlands Blue Tornado basketball player Annsley Trivette a freshman sensation.

Entering Thursday’s non-district game against Grundy, the 6-foot-1 forward was averaging 28 points and double figure rebounds.

Worley has night to remember for Bearcats

Worley has night to remember for Bearcats

Virginia High basketball player Dante Worley was honored before Friday’s Southwest District opener for reaching the 1,000 career points mark.

The fun was just beginning for the 6-foot senior point guard.

