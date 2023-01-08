College Schedule

MONDAY
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Limestone at UVA Wise, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY
MEN’S BASKETBALL
King at North Greenville, 7 p.m.
Southwest Virginia CC at Louisburg College, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 9 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
King at North Greenville, 5 p.m.
Limestone at UVA Wise, 4 p.m.
King at North Greenville, 7 p.m.
Southwest Virginia CC at Louisburg College, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Tennessee, 9 p.m.
King at North Greenville, 5 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Actor Jeremy Renner thanked fans from his hospital bed Tuesday as he continued to recover from two surgeries following being injured by a snowplow machine in what officials described as "a tragic accident."
It’s fair to call Richlands Blue Tornado basketball player Annsley Trivette a freshman sensation.
Entering Thursday’s non-district game against Grundy, the 6-foot-1 forward was averaging 28 points and double figure rebounds.
A set of fraternal twins born in Denton, Texas, will likely share a lot of things in life, but their birth year won’t be one of them.
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been hospitalized after he reportedly saved children from drowning off the Florida coast.
Virginia High basketball player Dante Worley was honored before Friday’s Southwest District opener for reaching the 1,000 career points mark.
The fun was just beginning for the 6-foot senior point guard.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jim McCall’s energy fills the classroom as he tells his students about ecosystems and oceans this week. It was multiplication and division a f…
A Meadowview man is in jail after authorities said he walked into a magistrate’s office on Friday evening and confessed to killing his wife.
Parker Bandy connected on a baseline runner with one second remaining in overtime as the Honaker Tigers took a 55-53 Black Diamond District boys basketball win over the Grundy Golden Wave.
One person was killed and four injured in a shooting at a home in northern Virginia on Wednesday, police said. A person of interest was in custody.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.