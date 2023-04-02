agate College Schedule Apr 2, 2023 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save College ScheduleApril 3-10MONDAYSOFTBALLKing at Tusculum, 2 p.m. (DH)GOLFEmory & Henry in the Cateechee Cup, at Cateechee Golf Club in Hartwell, Ga 0 Comments Tags University Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Dairy Queen will sell Blizzards for 85 cents to celebrate summer menu. Here's what to know. Dairy Queen has released its summer menu with two new flavors, three returning flavors and a special deal to celebrate. Local Briefs: SWCC baseball makes coaching change; E&H releases 2023 football schedule Southwest Virginia Community College has made a coaching change with Thad Lambert taking over as the leader of the program on an interim basis… FINAL FOUR | A 'Rad' experience; Former VI player now an assistant coach at Virginia Tech As the big stage beckons for Radvile Autukaite, the assistant women’s basketball coach at Virginia Tech certainly hasn’t forgotten the small s… PREP ROUNDUP: Eastside earns revenge against PH; Previous unbeatens Tennessee High (baseball), Holston (softball) fall; Wise Central's Baker drives in eight; Ben Hahn (Patrick Henry), Porter Gobble (John Battle), Madelyn Dye (Honaker) also star Eli McCoy was once again the real deal for the Eastside Spartans. PREP ROUNDUP: Patrick Henry edges Honaker; Chilhowie's Jeff Robinson notches 300th win; Holston softball is 4-0; Drew Hoover (West Ridge), Clay Ward (Eastside), Arin Rife (Richlands), Julia Barton (Honaker) also among stars The Patrick Henry Rebels are getting used to playing close games.