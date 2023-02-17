SATURDAY
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Kentucky at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Southwest Virginia CC at Pitt Community College, 2 p.m.
Clinton College at UVa-Wise, 4 p.m.
Catawba at Emory & Henry, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 5 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Furman at ETSU, 2 p.m.
Bluefield State at UVa-Wise, 2 p.m.
Catawba at Emory & Henry, 2 p.m.
Fayetteville Technical CC at Southwest Virginia CC, 2 p.m.
BASEBALL
Erskine at King, 11:30 a.m. (2 games)
Emory & Henry at Carson-Newman, noon (2 games)
Lackawanna College at Southwest Virginia CC, noon (2 games)
SOFTBALL
Columbus State at King, noon (2 games)
Mount Olive at Emory & Henry, 1 p.m. (2 games)
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
King at George Mason, 5 p.m.
WOMEN'S WRESTLING
King, Emory & Henry in NCWWC Southeast Regional Championships, 10 a.m. (at King University)
TENNIS
Pikeville at King, 1 p.m.
Guilford at Emory & Henry, 1 p.m.
ACROBATICS & TUMBLING
King at Frostburg State, 10 a.m.
SWIMMING
King in Conference Carolinas Championships, at Kingsport, Tenn.
TRACK AND FIELD
Emory & Henry in the DMR Invitational, Winston-Salem, N.C., 10 a.m.