TUESDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Walters State at Southwest Virginia Community College, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Southwest Virginia Community College at Roane State, 6:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Southwest Virginia Community College at Wake Tech, 1:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
VOLLEYBALL
Concord at UVa-Wise, 2 p.m.
Lees-McRae at UVa-Wise, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Shaw at Emory & Henry, 5 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
King at Shorter, 6 p.m.
Shaw at Emory & Henry, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, Sept. 1
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
King vs. Coker, at Mars Hill, 1:15 p.m.
Emory & Henry at Barton, 7 p.m
CROSS COUNTRY
King, at Eye Opener Festival, at Spartanburg, S.C.
Emory & Henry in the Eastern Mennonite University Invitational
CYCLING
King at Piedmont, at Demorest, Ga.
WOMEN'S TRIATHLON
King, at ETSU Dualthlon, at Johnson City, Tenn.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 2
FOOTBALL
Virginia vs. Tennessee (at Nashville), Noon
Emory & Henry at Concord, 1 p.m.
ETSU at Jacksonville State, 2 p.m.
Union (Ky.) at UVa-Wise, 8 p.m.
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
King vs. Bluefield State (at Mars Hill), 10 a.m.
Davis & Elkins at UVa-Wise, 10 a.m.
Johnson C. Smith at UVa-Wise, 2 p.m.
King at Mars Hill, 4:45 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
King at Emory & Henry, noon
WOMEN'S SOCCER
King at Catawba, 2 p.m.
CYCLING
King, at Piedmont, at Demorest, Ga.
SUNDAY
CYCLING
King, at Piedmont, at Demorest, Ga.