agate College Schedule Mar 21, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEDNESDAYBASEBALLKing at UVa-Wise, 3 p.m.SOFTBALLCleveland CC at Southwest Virginia CC, 1 p.m. (DH) 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular PREP BASEBALL: 2023 Cumberland District preview Cumberland District Preseason Coaches Poll(First-place votes in parentheses)1. J.I. Burton (4) 242. Eastside (2) 213. Rye Cove 184… PREP BASEBALL: 2023 Hogoheegee District preview (plus MED member George Wythe) Hogoheegee District Preseason Coaches Poll: 1. Lebanon (5) 25; 2. (tie) Rural Retreat (1) 19 & Chilhowie 19; 4. Patrick Henry 10; 5. Hol… Richmond's John Marshall built its basketball juggernaut by the books, but VHSL chief is open to rule changes One possibility is a team like John Marshall could play against larger schools in boys basketball, which isn't currently allowed. Mayor: Bristol's financial dilemma "scary, sobering" BRISTOL, Va. — Mayor Neal Osborne used words like “scary” and “sobering” to sum up the city’s precarious financial situation Thursday, followi… PREP SOFTBALL: 2023 Hogoheegee District preview (plus MED member George Wythe) The softball team at Lebanon High School made another postseason push last season.What else is new?