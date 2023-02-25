SUNDAY
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Conference Carolinas Tournament
King vs. Francis Marion, 5 p.m. (at Converse)
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Conference Carolinas Tournament
King vs. Barton, TBD (at Chowan)
Tennessee at Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.
BASEBALL
Southwest Virginia CC at Guilford Technical CC, noon
ETSU at Georgia Southern, 1 p.m.
King at Emmanuel, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
UVa-Wise at Emmanuel, 1 p.m. (DH)
TRACK AND FIELD
Emory & Henry in the South Atlantic Conference Indoor championships (at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, N.C.)
INTERMONT EQUESTRIAN
Emory & Henry in the IHSA Zone, Region 5 championship, 9 a.m. (in Bristol, Va.)