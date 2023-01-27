College Schedule

SATURDAY
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Pitt CC at Southwest Virginia CC, 2 p.m.
Chattanooga at ETSU, 4 p.m.
King at UNC Pembroke, 4 p.m.
UVa-Wise at Anderson, 4 p.m.
Emory & Henry at Coker, 4 p.m.
Texas at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
North Carolina-Greensboro at ETSU, 1 p.m.
King at UNC Pembroke, 2 p.m.
UVa-Wise at Anderson, 2 p.m.
Emory & Henry at Coker, 2 p.m.
People are also reading…
Southwest Virginia CC at Wake Technical CC, 2 p.m.
WRESTLING
Emory & Henry at Lincoln Memorial
TRACK & FIELD
King at VMI Winter Challenge
SWIMMING & DIVING
King at Mars Hill