College Schedule

THURSDAY
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Southwest Virginia CC at Alice Lloyd JV, 6:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tennessee at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m.
Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Nick Cannon has expanded his family once again.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Newly obtained court documents show that a former Virginia trooper and recently hired Washington County deputy at the center of a triple homicide investigation in Riverside, California, had his right to purchase or possess a firearm revoked in 2016, after he was committed to a psychiatric facility for treatment.
Years of watching episodes of “The Andy Griffith Show” paid off for David Spears Friday morning as he helped his wife Tausha deliver their dau…
Virginia High and unbeaten Lebanon will meet in the finals of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic tonight at UVA Wise. In other Thursday games, Evan Ramsey (Abingdon), Anna Kate Kinch (Tennessee High), Jessi Looney (Grundy), Alayna McNulty (Honaker), Macy Osborne (Marion) and Bailey Widener (Holston) led their schools to victories.
Actor Jeremy Renner thanked fans from his hospital bed Tuesday as he continued to recover from two surgeries following being injured by a snowplow machine in what officials described as "a tragic accident."
ABINGDON, Va.—— Steven Harris is a self-made success story.
Carey Keene made the game-winning basket for the Lebanon girls on Wednesday. Local boys to perform admirably in wins included Avery Horne (West Ridge), Chance Boggs (Wise Central), Dante Worley (Virginia High) and Caden Boyd (Honaker).
An injunction currently allowing skill games to operate in Virginia could dampen legislative enthusiasm to take any additional action when the…
Damar Hamlin has distinguished himself with the Buffalo Bills as a mature, outgoing, well-liked member of the organization. It is a reputation he built at the University of Pittsburgh, as a leader on his college team and a socially conscious member of the community.
