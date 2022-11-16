 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College Schedule

THURSDAY

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech, 2 p.m. (at Shriners Children's Charleston Classic), Charleston, S.C. 

Guilford Tech at SWCC, 5 p.m.

Malone at Emory & Henry, 6 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at ETSU, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Jacksonville State at ETSU, noon

Emory & Henry at Lees-McRae, 5 p.m.

MEN’S WRESTLING

Emory & Henry vs. Allen at Greenwood, S.C., 7 p.m.

