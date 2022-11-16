College Schedule

THURSDAY
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech, 2 p.m. (at Shriners Children's Charleston Classic), Charleston, S.C.
Guilford Tech at SWCC, 5 p.m.
Malone at Emory & Henry, 6 p.m.
Arkansas-Little Rock at ETSU, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Jacksonville State at ETSU, noon
Emory & Henry at Lees-McRae, 5 p.m.
MEN’S WRESTLING
Emory & Henry vs. Allen at Greenwood, S.C., 7 p.m.
