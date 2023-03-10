SATURDAY
BASEBALL
Southern Wesleyan at King, noon (DH)
UVa-Wise at Carson-Newman, noon (DH)
Lenoir-Rhyne at Emory & Henry (DH), noon
Cleveland Community CC at Southwest Virginia CC, 1 p.m. (DH)
Winthrop at ETSU, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
King at Nova Southeastern, at Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 1 p.m. (DH)
UVa-Wise at Coker, 1 p.m. (DH)
Wingate at Emory & Henry (DH), 1 p.m.
Southwest Virginia CC at Pitt Community College, 1 pm. (DH)
MEN'S WRESTLING
King at NCAA Division II National Championships, at Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Emory & Henry in the NCWA national championships, Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan Puerto Rico
BASS FISHING
King at Big Bass Bash, at Kentucky Lake, Paris, Tenn.
GOLF
Emory & Henry in the D&E Battle at Brunswick, Brunswick Plantation & Golf Resort, Calabash, N.C.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Salem, West Virginia at Emory & Henry, 3 p.m.