College Schedule

SATURDAY
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, noon
ETSU at VMI, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Converse at ETSU, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Alabama at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
The second episode of the docuseries “The Break” drops today on the NBA G League’s social media channels and former Gate City High School star…
An Abingdon attorney representing a man recently convicted of two counts of second-degree murder is asking a Washington County judge to releas…
The Tennessee Valley Authority is utilizing rolling blackouts for a second consecutive day as a way to manage the unprecedented demand for pow…
The Bill Gatton Foundation announced a $1 million donation to the United Way of Bristol this week.
Newly obtained court documents show that a former Virginia trooper and recently hired Washington County deputy at the center of a triple homicide investigation in Riverside, California, had his right to purchase or possess a firearm revoked in 2016, after he was committed to a psychiatric facility for treatment.
Chilhowie, Ridgeview, J.I. Burton, Lebanon opened the PVNB Tournament in Wise with wins
BRISTOL, Va. — City officials are taking steps to remove more than 100 skill games from operating here, but any action is temporarily on hold …
ABINGDON, Va. — Randy Callahan sighed as he examined the smoke damage Wednesday at the Appalachian Events & Gaming Center in Abingdon, Virginia.
ABINGDON, VA. — Randy Callahan slipped a $5 bill into an E Pull-Tab machine at the Appalachian Events & Gaming Center on Wednesday.
Carey Keene made the game-winning basket for the Lebanon girls on Wednesday. Local boys to perform admirably in wins included Avery Horne (West Ridge), Chance Boggs (Wise Central), Dante Worley (Virginia High) and Caden Boyd (Honaker).
