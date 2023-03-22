agate College Schedule Mar 22, 2023 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save THURSDAYBASEBALLSouthwest Virginia CC at Ferrum JV, 3:30 p.m. (DH)MEN'S VOLLEYBALLKing at Emmanuel, 7 p.m. 0 Comments Tags Baseball Sports Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular PREP BASEBALL: 2023 Hogoheegee District preview (plus MED member George Wythe) Hogoheegee District Preseason Coaches Poll: 1. Lebanon (5) 25; 2. (tie) Rural Retreat (1) 19 & Chilhowie 19; 4. Patrick Henry 10; 5. Hol… Mayor: Bristol's financial dilemma "scary, sobering" BRISTOL, Va. — Mayor Neal Osborne used words like “scary” and “sobering” to sum up the city’s precarious financial situation Thursday, followi… Richmond's John Marshall built its basketball juggernaut by the books, but VHSL chief is open to rule changes One possibility is a team like John Marshall could play against larger schools in boys basketball, which isn't currently allowed. PREP ROUNDUP: Landon Bowman (Chilhowie), Riley Cvetkovski (Abingdon), Seth Buchanan (Lebanon), Carter Lester (Patrick Henry), Jax Horn (Honaker), Cannon Hill (Ridgeview) among Tuesday's stars Landon Bowman doubled down the left field line to score Talan Poe to lift Chilhowie to a 3-2 eight-inning home win over Grayson County in a ga… PREP BASEBALL: 2023 Cumberland District preview Cumberland District Preseason Coaches Poll(First-place votes in parentheses)1. J.I. Burton (4) 242. Eastside (2) 213. Rye Cove 184…