agate

College Schedule

FRIDAY

VOLLEYBALL

King at Emmanuel, 7 p.m.

Catawba at UVa-Wise, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Emory & Henry at Mars Hill, 5 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Emory & Henry at Mars Hill 7:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Emory & Henry in the Roanoke Invitational, Green Hill Park in Salem, Va.

SWIMMING

Lees-McRae at Emory & Henry, 5 p.m.

CYCLING

King at USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships, Durango, Colo.

SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

Tusculum at UVa-Wise, noon

Miami at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m.

Emory & Henry at Mars Hill, 2:30 p.m.

Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

ETSU at Mercer, 4 p.m.

Prep Football Predictions

Prep Football Predictions

Another Friday night of high school football is on tap tonight, with 14 games across the BHC coverage area in Tennessee and Virginia. Who wins? Check out our predictions. 

