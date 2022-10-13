College Schedule

FRIDAY
VOLLEYBALL
King at Emmanuel, 7 p.m.
Catawba at UVa-Wise, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Emory & Henry at Mars Hill, 5 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Emory & Henry at Mars Hill 7:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Emory & Henry in the Roanoke Invitational, Green Hill Park in Salem, Va.
SWIMMING
Lees-McRae at Emory & Henry, 5 p.m.
CYCLING
King at USA Cycling Collegiate Mountain Bike National Championships, Durango, Colo.
SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
Tusculum at UVa-Wise, noon
Miami at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m.
Emory & Henry at Mars Hill, 2:30 p.m.
Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
ETSU at Mercer, 4 p.m.