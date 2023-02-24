SATURDAY
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Emory & Henry at Newberry, 4 p.m.
North Carolina-Greensboro at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Lenoir-Rhyne at UVa-Wise, 4 p.m.
South Carolina at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Duke, 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Richard Bland College at Southwest Virginia CC, 1 p.m.
Emory & Henry at Newberry, 2 p.m.
Lenoir-Rhyne at UVa-Wise, 2 p.m.
ETSU at Western Carolina, 7 p.m.
BASEBALL
Emory & Henry at Catawba, 1 p.m. (DH)
King at Emmanuel, 1 p.m. (DH)
UVa-Wise at Tusculum, 1 p.m. (DH)
Southwest Virginia CC at Guilford Technical CC, 1 p.m. (DH)
ETSU at Georgia Southern, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Shepherd at King, noon (DH)
Lees-McRae at Emory & Henry, 1 p.m. (DH)
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
MEN’S WRESTLING
Emory & Henry in the NCWA Mid-Atlantic Conference championships, (at Liberty University)
King at NCAA Division II Super Region II Championships (at Pembroke, N.C.)
TRACK AND FIELD
Emory & Henry in the South Atlantic Conference Indoor championships (at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, N.C.)
INTERMONT EQUESTRIAN
Emory & Henry IHSA, 9 a.m.
