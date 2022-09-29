 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College Schedule

Friday, Sept. 30

FOOTBALL

Lenoir-Rhyne at UVa-Wise, 3 p.m. 

Catawba at Emory & Henry, 3 p.m. 

VOLLEYBALL

Coker at Emory & Henry, 6 p.m.

Wingate at UVa-Wise, 7 p.m.

Erskine at King, ppd

SWIMMING

King Invitational, at Kingsport Aquatic Center

Saturday, Oct. 1

FOOTBALL

Chattanooga at ETSU, 3 p.m.

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

BYE: Tennessee

VOLLEYBALL

Wingate at Emory & Henry, 10 a.m.

Coker at UVa-Wise, noon

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Barton at King, 11 a.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Barton at King, 1 p.m.

