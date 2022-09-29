College Schedule

Friday, Sept. 30
FOOTBALL
Lenoir-Rhyne at UVa-Wise, 3 p.m.
Catawba at Emory & Henry, 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Coker at Emory & Henry, 6 p.m.
Wingate at UVa-Wise, 7 p.m.
Erskine at King, ppd
SWIMMING
King Invitational, at Kingsport Aquatic Center
Saturday, Oct. 1
FOOTBALL
Chattanooga at ETSU, 3 p.m.
Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
BYE: Tennessee
VOLLEYBALL
Wingate at Emory & Henry, 10 a.m.
Coker at UVa-Wise, noon
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Barton at King, 11 a.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Barton at King, 1 p.m.