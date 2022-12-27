College Schedule

WEDNESDAY
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Tennessee at Mississippi, 5 p.m. (SECN)
UPDATE: BVU is also beginning rolling blackouts this afternoon to help reduce power usage during this peak time, president and CEO Don Bowman said.
An Abingdon attorney representing a man recently convicted of two counts of second-degree murder is asking a Washington County judge to releas…
Just a month into her third season at the helm of the girls basketball program at Grundy High School, head coach Hannah Stiltner has resigned her position leading the Golden Wave.
Dante Worley (Virginia High), Taylor Clay (Eastside), Will Goodwin (Chilhowie), Brayden Hammonds (Lee High), Clay Hart (J.I. Burton), Reyshawn Anderson (Union), Porter Gobble (John Battle) among Thursday's stars.
The Tennessee Valley Authority is utilizing rolling blackouts for a second consecutive day as a way to manage the unprecedented demand for pow…
BRISTOL, Tenn. — In a called meeting Tuesday the Bristol Tennessee City Council voted to table a settlement agreement concerning the developme…
The second episode of the docuseries “The Break” drops today on the NBA G League’s social media channels and former Gate City High School star…
After several hours of hand shoveling, workers unearthed the remains of slain Confederate general Ambrose Powell Hill Jr. from his tomb Tuesday, as Richmond continues its work to remove the last city-owned Confederate monument.
ABINGDON, VA. — Randy Callahan slipped a $5 bill into an E Pull-Tab machine at the Appalachian Events & Gaming Center on Wednesday.
Authorities have recovered a body from a wooded area in Damascus, Virginia.
