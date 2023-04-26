agate College Schedule Apr 26, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save THURSDAYSOFTBALLConference Carolinas Championshipat Duncan, S.C.King vs. Belmont Abbey or North Carolina Pembroke, 4:30 p.m. 0 Comments Tags Sports Softball Zoology Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular PREP BASEBALL: Bristol eighth-grader Hayden Reed commits to Va. Tech Hayden Reed has yet to play a varsity game, but he’s already solidified his future as a NCAA Division I athlete. 4-year-old’s Build-A-Bear had late mother’s heartbeat. It was accidentally donated. The search is on for a very special little bear. A Goodwill in Tennessee has put out a plea after a stuffed tie-dye bear from Build-A-Bear was… Ikea plans to add 8 new US locations over next 3 years Ikea is planning to splash $2.19 billion to expand its furniture empire in the United States. COLLEGE BASEBALL: Return to diamond pays off for UVa-Wise's Cole Harness (Eastside) “I’m extremely fortunate to have the opportunity I have,” Harness said. “I’ve just tried to run with it.” Outdoor concert featuring Idol, Michaels cancelled BRISTOL, Va. — An April outdoor concert featuring Billy Idol and Bret Michaels has been cancelled, according to the promoter.