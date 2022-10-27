 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College Schedule

FRIDAY

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Emory & Henry at Tusculum, 7 p.m.

UVa-Wise at Mars Hill, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

King at Emory & Henry, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

Mars Hill at UVa-Wise, noon

Carson-Newman at Emory & Henry, 1 p.m.

ETSU at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Emory & Henry at Mars Hill, 2 p.m.

UVa-Wise at Tusculum, 2 p.m.

King at Mount Olive, 2 p.m.

GOLF

Emory & Henry, UVa-Wise in the Buzz Off Invitational, Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon

SUNDAY

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Southwest Virginia Community College at Ferrum (Exhibition), 6 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Salem (W.Va.) at Emory & Henry, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Salem (W.Va.) at Emory & Henry, 1:30 p.m.

GOLF

