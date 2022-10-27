College Schedule

FRIDAY
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Emory & Henry at Tusculum, 7 p.m.
UVa-Wise at Mars Hill, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
King at Emory & Henry, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
Mars Hill at UVa-Wise, noon
Carson-Newman at Emory & Henry, 1 p.m.
ETSU at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Emory & Henry at Mars Hill, 2 p.m.
UVa-Wise at Tusculum, 2 p.m.
King at Mount Olive, 2 p.m.
GOLF
Emory & Henry, UVa-Wise in the Buzz Off Invitational, Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon
SUNDAY
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Southwest Virginia Community College at Ferrum (Exhibition), 6 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Salem (W.Va.) at Emory & Henry, 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Salem (W.Va.) at Emory & Henry, 1:30 p.m.
GOLF
Emory & Henry, UVa-Wise in the Buzz Off Invitational, Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon