WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
Emory & Henry at Chowan, 1 p.m.
King at Mars Hill, 2 p.m.
Bluefield State at UVa-Wise, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Newberry at UVa-Wise, 1 p.m. (DH)
Southwest Virginia CC at Catawba Valley CC, 3 p.m. (DH)
THURSDAY
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Region 10 Quarterfinals
Southwest Virginia CC at Catawba Valley CC, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
King at St. Leo, Fla., 1 p.m. (DH)
Bluefield University at Emory & Henry (DH), 1 p.m.
MEN’S WRESTLING
Emory & Henry in the NCWA national championships, Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan Puerto Rico