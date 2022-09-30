College Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 1
FOOTBALL
Chattanooga at ETSU, 3 p.m.
Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
BYE: Tennessee
VOLLEYBALL
Wingate at Emory & Henry, 10 a.m.
Coker at UVa-Wise, noon
First it was streaming services, then it was tacos and now the newest subscription you might be paying for: Chinese food.
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – A Sullivan County Criminal Court judge determined during a nearly three-hour hearing Friday what photographs can be used …
As Hurricane Ian makes its way toward Florida, residents of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee should fish out their raincoats, dust o…
BRISTOL, Va. — A new 107-room hotel is planned for The Falls development after a Monday vote by the city’s Industrial Development Authority.
Alex Anderson, an independent auctioneer, and his wife Blair, a loan officer at Farm Credit of the Virginias in Abingdon, took the advice of t…
Gate City rallied with 17 points in the fourth quarter to stun Union, sending the Bears to their second straight defeat. That is just one of 12 games included in the Prep Football Roundup.
A local music festival that became a source of contention for some in the area won approval from the Washington County Board of Supervisors on…
A Virginia mother of two is missing, and her family said Friday they think she might have died in a fiery wreck on Interstate 85.
Rye Cove canceled last season after an October 2, 2021, loss to Lee High, finishing the season 0-6, scoring only six touchdowns in six games.
Fast forward to 2022, the Eagles remained perfect on the year, scoring six touchdowns to defeat Castlewood 42-7 in Cumberland District play.
Behind 518 rushing yards, which were highlighted by 274 yards and three touchdowns from Ian Scammell and 129 yards and three touchdowns from Logan Lester, Grundy powered past Honaker by a score of 62-21 in Friday night’s Black Diamond District tilt at Nelson Memorial Field.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.