 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

College Schedule

  • 0

THURSDAY

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Lehigh at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Southwest Virginia CC at Guilford Tech CC, 6 p.m.

Massachusetts at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m.

Emory & Henry at Radford (exhibition), 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

King at Emory & Henry, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Conference Carolinas/SAC Challenge

At King University

Lees-McRae vs. Carson Newman, 5 p.m.

People are also reading…

UVa-Wise at King, 7:30 p.m.

Asheville Championship

Harvard vs. Louisiana, 6 p.m. 

ETSU vs. Elon, 8:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

ETSU at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Conference Carolinas/SAC Challenge

at Converse, Spartanburg, SC

King vs. Limestone, 5 p.m.

SAC vs. Peach State Conference Challenge

At UVa-Wise

UVa-Wise vs. Flagler, 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Conference Carolinas Tournament

at Pembroke, N.C. 

King vs. Mount Olive, 5 p.m. 

SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

Emory & Henry at Limestone, noon

Virginia Tech at Duke, noon

Missouri at Tennessee, noon

Western Carolina at ETSU, 1 p.m.

UVa-Wise at Wingate, 1:30 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Bluefield State at Emory & Henry, 2 p.m.

Conference Carolinas/SAC Challenge

At King University

Lees-McRae vs. UVa-Wise, 2 p.m.

Carson-Newman at King, 4:30 p.m.

Asheville Championship

ETSU vs. Harvard or Louisiana, TBD

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Milligan at Emory & Henry, 4 p.m.

Conference Carolinas/SAC Challenge

at Converse, Spartanburg, S.C. 

King vs. Lincoln Memorial, 2 p.m.

SAC vs. Peach State Conference Challenge

at UVa-Wise

Clayton State at UVa-Wise, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

King in Conference Carolinas Tournament, at Pembroke, NC (if King wins on Friday) 

SUNDAY

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Colorado at Tennessee, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

ETSU at Lafayette, noon

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Football Predictions

Prep Football Predictions

The prep football playoffs begin tonight in Tennessee, while the Virginia regular season concludes, with plenty at stake in several games across Southwest Virginia. Check out the projected favorites for all 14 games. 

VHSL playoff pairings are set

VHSL playoff pairings are set

Abingdon, Holston and Graham all won VHSL regional football championships in 2021 and are back in the postseason to defend those titles.

Prep Football: Fast start lifts Lebanon into 1D playoffs

Prep Football: Fast start lifts Lebanon into 1D playoffs

LEBANON, Va. – Most thought the Region 1D football playoffs started next weekend. However, there was an unofficial play-in game at Harry Stuart Field on Friday night. Lebanon punched their ticket to the playoffs, winning a 34-24 thriller over Rural Retreat.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts