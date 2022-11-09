College Schedule

THURSDAY
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Lehigh at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Southwest Virginia CC at Guilford Tech CC, 6 p.m.
Massachusetts at Tennessee, 6:30 p.m.
Emory & Henry at Radford (exhibition), 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
King at Emory & Henry, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Conference Carolinas/SAC Challenge
At King University
Lees-McRae vs. Carson Newman, 5 p.m.
UVa-Wise at King, 7:30 p.m.
Asheville Championship
Harvard vs. Louisiana, 6 p.m.
ETSU vs. Elon, 8:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ETSU at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Conference Carolinas/SAC Challenge
at Converse, Spartanburg, SC
King vs. Limestone, 5 p.m.
SAC vs. Peach State Conference Challenge
At UVa-Wise
UVa-Wise vs. Flagler, 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Conference Carolinas Tournament
at Pembroke, N.C.
King vs. Mount Olive, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
Emory & Henry at Limestone, noon
Virginia Tech at Duke, noon
Missouri at Tennessee, noon
Western Carolina at ETSU, 1 p.m.
UVa-Wise at Wingate, 1:30 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Bluefield State at Emory & Henry, 2 p.m.
Conference Carolinas/SAC Challenge
At King University
Lees-McRae vs. UVa-Wise, 2 p.m.
Carson-Newman at King, 4:30 p.m.
Asheville Championship
ETSU vs. Harvard or Louisiana, TBD
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Milligan at Emory & Henry, 4 p.m.
Conference Carolinas/SAC Challenge
at Converse, Spartanburg, S.C.
King vs. Lincoln Memorial, 2 p.m.
SAC vs. Peach State Conference Challenge
at UVa-Wise
Clayton State at UVa-Wise, 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
King in Conference Carolinas Tournament, at Pembroke, NC (if King wins on Friday)
SUNDAY
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Colorado at Tennessee, 2 p.m.
William & Mary at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ETSU at Lafayette, noon