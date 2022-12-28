College Schedule

THURSDAY
MEN’S BASKETBALL
ETSU at Wofford, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Tennessee at Florida, 6 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Clemson, 6 p.m.
UPDATE: BVU is also beginning rolling blackouts this afternoon to help reduce power usage during this peak time, president and CEO Don Bowman said.
An Abingdon attorney representing a man recently convicted of two counts of second-degree murder is asking a Washington County judge to releas…
Just a month into her third season at the helm of the girls basketball program at Grundy High School, head coach Hannah Stiltner has resigned her position leading the Golden Wave.
Dante Worley (Virginia High), Taylor Clay (Eastside), Will Goodwin (Chilhowie), Brayden Hammonds (Lee High), Clay Hart (J.I. Burton), Reyshawn Anderson (Union), Porter Gobble (John Battle) among Thursday's stars.
The second episode of the docuseries “The Break” drops today on the NBA G League’s social media channels and former Gate City High School star…
The Tennessee Valley Authority is utilizing rolling blackouts for a second consecutive day as a way to manage the unprecedented demand for pow…
ABINGDON, VA. — Randy Callahan slipped a $5 bill into an E Pull-Tab machine at the Appalachian Events & Gaming Center on Wednesday.
The Bill Gatton Foundation announced a $1 million donation to the United Way of Bristol this week.
ABINGDON, Va.— Christmas has come a little early this year for one Russell County woman.
Two Johnson City, Tennessee, men have been arrested on drug-related charges that authorities say involve the sale of heroin and fentanyl.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.