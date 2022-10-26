 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate
College Schedule

College Schedule

  • 0

THURSDAY

FOOTBALL

Virginia Tech at North Carolina State, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

Mars Hill at UVa-Wise, noon

Carson-Newman at Emory & Henry, 1 p.m.

ETSU at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Football Predictions

Prep Football Predictions

Ten high school football games are on top tonight, including Grundy at Hurley, Ridgeview at Abingdon and West Ridge at Tennessee. Check out the predictions for each of those 10 games. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts