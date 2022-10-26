College Schedule

THURSDAY
FOOTBALL
Virginia Tech at North Carolina State, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
Mars Hill at UVa-Wise, noon
Carson-Newman at Emory & Henry, 1 p.m.
ETSU at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
