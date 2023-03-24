SATURDAY
BASEBALL
Coker at Emory & Henry, 12 p.m. (DH)
Anderson at UVa-Wise, 1 p.m. (DH)
King at Mount Olive, noon (DH)
Southwest Virginia CC at Patrick Henry CC, 1 p.m. (DH)
Samford at ETSU, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Emory & Henry at Anderson, noon (DH)
Limestone at UVa-Wise, noon (DH)
Belmont Abbey at King, noon (DH)
Brunswick CC at Southwest CC, noon (DH)
TRACK AND FIELD
Emory & Henry at the Doc Jopson Invitational, Jopson Field in Bridgewater, Va., 11 a.m.
King at Montreat College Invitational
TENNIS
Emory & Henry at Bluefield University, 12 p.m.
King at Emmanuel, 1 p.m.
CYCLING
King at North Carolina, at Chapel Hill, N.C.