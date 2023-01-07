College Schedule

SUNDAY
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m. (SECN)
Virginia Tech at Miami, 1 p.m.
Actor Jeremy Renner thanked fans from his hospital bed Tuesday as he continued to recover from two surgeries following being injured by a snowplow machine in what officials described as "a tragic accident."
It’s fair to call Richlands Blue Tornado basketball player Annsley Trivette a freshman sensation.
Entering Thursday’s non-district game against Grundy, the 6-foot-1 forward was averaging 28 points and double figure rebounds.
A set of fraternal twins born in Denton, Texas, will likely share a lot of things in life, but their birth year won’t be one of them.
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been hospitalized after he reportedly saved children from drowning off the Florida coast.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Virginia High basketball player Dante Worley was honored before Friday’s Southwest District opener for reaching the 1,000 career points mark.
The fun was just beginning for the 6-foot senior point guard.
One person was killed and four injured in a shooting at a home in northern Virginia on Wednesday, police said. A person of interest was in custody.
Parker Bandy connected on a baseline runner with one second remaining in overtime as the Honaker Tigers took a 55-53 Black Diamond District boys basketball win over the Grundy Golden Wave.
Abingdon’s Town Council unanimously chose Amanda Pillion to be the new mayor of the town Tuesday.
The man accused of killing three women over a span of 18 days in the Mendota, Virginia, has been sentenced to three consecutive life sentences…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.