College Schedule

THURSDAY
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
ETSU at Mount St. Mary’s, 7:30 p.m. (at Cherokee, N.C.)
Gabler said the idea to donate the winnings to veterans was an idea he had prior to competing and in honor of his father, uncles and friends who are veterans.
It was 30 years when Oak Hill Academy ventured to Virginia High to face John Battle in the Virginia Tip-Off Classic. It was memorable, but for the wrong reasons for the Trojans, who lost the loaded Warriors, 96-8.
A Bristol, Tennessee drug manufacturer is prepared to combat the shortage of a commonly prescribed antibiotic, should the federal government s…
Cole Caywood (Holston), Rylee Jackson (Hurley), Maddox Fritts (Tennessee High), Gracie Ralston (John Battle), Chantz Robinette (Ridgeview), Naquila Harless (Rye Cove) among the many stars of the Prep Roundup
BRISTOL, Tenn. — In a called meeting Tuesday the Bristol Tennessee City Council voted to table a settlement agreement concerning the developme…
After several hours of hand shoveling, workers unearthed the remains of slain Confederate general Ambrose Powell Hill Jr. from his tomb Tuesday, as Richmond continues its work to remove the last city-owned Confederate monument.
"Ninety-six to eight," former Oak Hill Academy coach Steve Smith said of that win over John Battle in 1992. "I’ve been reminded so often, I remember the score."
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Explore Bristol announced Thursday it is building a visitor center at the trailhead of the Wes Davis Greenway in Bristol, Tennessee.
BRISTOL, Va. — Lights flash and images twirl once money goes in the slot on the electronic console. The colorful display might show the player…
Lebanon is the preseason favorite to win the Hogoheegee District boys basketball championship in the 2022-23 season. The Pioneers are 3-0 to start the season.
