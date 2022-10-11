 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College Schedule

WEDNESDAY

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Tusculum at Emory & Henry, 5 p.m.

King at Lees-McRae, 5 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Tusculum at Emory & Henry, 7:30 p.m.

King at Lees-McRae, 7:30 p.m.

