College Schedule

THURSDAY
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Southwest Virginia CC at Milligan JV, 7 p.m.
Western Carolina at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Tennessee, 8 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Duke, 8 p.m.
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — After careful deliberation, the Sullivan County Department of Education announced the winners Wednesday of the 2022-2023 …
Randy Smith was the mastermind behind the cross country course at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, Virginia, designing the challenging three-mile…
Virginia High School League baseball practice doesn’t officially begin until Feb. 20 and in the meantime you can bet coaches in the Southwest District will certainly be getting to know their personnel.
The sci-fi indie hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads nominations to the 95th Academy Awards with 11 nominations. Nominations included acting nods for star Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in a comeback performance decades after he starred in “The Goonies” and “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.” A year after a streaming service won Hollywood’s top honor for the first time, big-screen spectacles dominated Tuesday’s nominations to the 95th Academy Awards with the “Avatar” and “Top Gun” sequels getting best picture nods. Collectively, the best picture nominees have earned more than $1.5 billion domestically so far, which is a record. The Oscars will be presented March 12 in Los Angeles.
J.I. Burton's Clay Hart was the foundation of the offense that the Raiders excellently executed as he scored 28 points vs. Castlewood. Cannon Hill (Ridgeview) scored his 1,000th career point in an OT win, plus more.
Randy Smith, the longtime cross country coach at John Battle High School, passed away on Thursday according to school officials.
CHILHOWIE, Va. — Police in Smyth County, Virginia, are investigating a Saturday night double fatality.
Aidan Lowe returned to game action for the Honaker boys basketball team on Tuesday night after recovering from a leg injury during football season.
The Marion students who traveled to Costa Rica last summer and got to make chocolate may never look at a candy bar the same way again. For those youth and many others, Shane Goodpasture accomplished one of his key teaching goals.
A busy day of local sports included high school wrestling, another solid performance by Mac McClung in G League action and college basketball and volleyball involving King, Emory & Henry, UVa-Wise, ETSU and Southwest Virginia Community College.
