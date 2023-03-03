SATURDAY
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Tennessee at Auburn, 2 p.m.
Florida State at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.
Southern Conference Tournament
at Asheville, N.C.
East Tennessee State vs. Western Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
South Atlantic Conference Tournament
at Greenville, S.C.
UVa-Wise vs. Lincoln Memorial, 5 p.m.
BASEBALL
King at Barton, 1 p.m.
UVa-Wise at Concord, noon (DH)
Emory & Henry at Wingate (DH), 1 p.m.
Marist at ETSU, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Wingate at UVa-Wise, noon (DH)
Mars Hill at Emory & Henry, 1 p.m. (DH)
WOMEN'S WRESTLING
King, Emory & Henry in NCWWC National Championships, at Cedar Rapida, Iowa
TRACK & FIELD
King in Susan Rouse Invitational, Central, S.C.
Emory & Henry at the ECAC championships at Boston University
CYCLING
King at Milligan