College Schedule

Wednesday
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Eastern Kentucky at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
UVA-Wise at Tusculum, 7:30 p.m.
Dayton at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UVa-Wise at Tusculum, 5:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Boston College, 6 p.m.
