FRIDAY
BASEBALL
Chowan at King, noon (DH)
Emory & Henry at Lincoln Memorial, 6 p.m.
ETSU at The Citadel, 6 p.m.
UVa-Wise at Wingate, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
UNC Pembroke at King, 1 p.m. (DH)
Limestone at Emory & Henry, 2 p.m., (DH)
UVa-Wise at Mars Hill, 2 p.m. (DH)
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Conference Carolinas Championship
Semifinals
at King Student Center Complex
Belmont Abbey vs. North Greenville, 5 p.m.
Erskine at King, 7:30 p.m.
TENNIS
King in Conference Carolinas Championship, at Florence, S.C.
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
Emory & Henry at Lincoln Memorial, 1 p.m., (DH)
UVa-Wise at Wingate, 1 p.m. (DH)
ETSU at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Mount Olive at King, noon (DH)
Limestone at Emory & Henry, 12 p.m., (DH)
UVa-Wise at Mars Hill, 1 p.m. (DH)
Southwest Virginia CC at Brunswick CC, 2 p.m. (DH)
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Conference Carolinas Championship
at King Student Center Complex
Championship Match
Conference Carolinas tournament championship, 6:30 p.m.
TENNIS
King in Conference Carolinas Championship, at Florence, S.C.
TRACK AND FIELD
LR Outdoor Open, Hickory, N.C., 10:30 a.m.
BASS FISHING
King at James River, Richmond / at Pickwick Slam, Counce, Tenn.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
ETSU at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
Southwest Virginia CC at Catawba Valley CC, 1 p.m. (DH)
SOFTBALL
Southwest Virginia CC at Southeastern CC-Whiteville, 11 a.m. (DH)
MEN'S GOLF
King, at Conference Carolinas Championship, at The Preserve at Verdae, Greenville, S.C.
TENNIS
King in Conference Carolinas Championship, at Florence, S.C.
BASS FISHING
at Pickwick Slam, Counce, Tenn.