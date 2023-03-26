TUESDAY
Emory & Henry at UVa Wise, 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
SOFTBALL
Emory & Henry at Coker, 1 p.m. (DH)
TENNIS
Emory & Henry at Carson-Newman, 2 p.m.
FRIDAY
BASEBALL
Newberry at Emory & Henry, 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
Newberry at Emory & Henry, 12 p.m. (DH)
TRACK AND FIELD
Battleground Relays, Battleground Athletic Complex in Fredericksburg, Va., 9 a.m.
INTERMONT EQUESTRIAN
IHSA Zone 4 championship, Goucher College in Towson, Md.
TENNIS
Limestone at Emory & Henry, 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Emory & Henry at Catawba, 2 p.m. (DH)
SUNDAY
TENNIS
UVa Wise at Emory & Henry, 2 p.m.