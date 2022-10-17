College Football Schedule

SATURDAY
Tennessee-Martin at Tennessee, noon
Emory & Henry at Tusculum, 1:30 p.m.
Samford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.
OFF: UVa-Wise, Virginia Tech
The Grundy Golden Wave ran roughshod over another opponent with Ian Scammell and Isaiah Boyd leading the way for a ground attack that was unst…
BRISTOL, Va. – Graham running back Jamel Floyd earned his varsity start Thursday night at Gene Malcolm Stadium.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound sophomore made the most of his chance.
Patrick Henry (1D), Grayson County (1C), Graham (2D), Radford (2C), Lord Botetourt (3D) currently at No. 1 in their respective regions
Fifteen high school football games, 13 in Virginia and two in Tennessee will be played on Friday across the region. Check out who the favorites are. Let the arguments begin.
It was a play that Union quarterback Reyshawn Anderson has practiced countless times with his twin brother Keyshawn.
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – A Sullivan County Criminal Court judge determined during a nearly three-hour hearing Friday what photographs can be used …
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee School Board is getting closer to finalizing plans for a multi-million dollar project at the Stone Castle.
BRISTOL, Va. — Neal Osborne has a longtime love of country music and feels much the same about his hometown.
Season 23 of "The Voice" will welcome some new faces and say goodbye to the hit show's longest-tenured coach.
PHILLIPS, Va. — Jim Lapis sauntered across the first of five new trestles, savoring the tranquility of the Wolfe Run Gorge.
