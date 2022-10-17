 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

College Football Schedule

SATURDAY

Tennessee-Martin at Tennessee, noon

Emory & Henry at Tusculum, 1:30 p.m.

Samford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

OFF: UVa-Wise, Virginia Tech

Prep Football Predictions

Prep Football Predictions

Fifteen high school football games, 13 in Virginia and two in Tennessee will be played on Friday across the region. Check out who the favorites are. Let the arguments begin. 

