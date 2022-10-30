College Football Schedule

SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m.
UVa-Wise at Carson-Newman, 3 p.m.
Tennessee at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Emory & Henry at Erskine, 4 p.m.
OFF: ETSU
Somewhere between Grundy, Virginia; Bristol, Tennessee; and Whitesburg, Kentucky; the rich vocals of Cody Kennedy fill the air.
BRISTOL, Va. — Groundbreaking activities for the new Hard Rock Hotel and Casino are expected in the coming weeks, Bristol Casino President All…
BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Thursday morning regarding the discovery of human remains at South H…
Josh Green (Tennessee High), Brody Jones (Virginia High), Alex Duty (Hurley), Carter Creasy (Tazewell), Noah Tweed (Holston), Chase Schroeck (David Crockett) among many stars in Friday's Prep Football Roundup.
The final week of the regular season has arrived in Northeast Tennessee. It is the penultimate week in Southwest Virginia. Check out the predictions for tonight's high school football games on both sides of the state line.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Friday in connection with the discovery of human remains near a South Holston Lake bo…
The idea of establishing a nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia to generate baseload electricity may sound like science fiction, but the piec…
The familiar click-clack of football cleats on concrete drowned out the musical melodies being rehearsed by members of the band as the 2022 ed…
In what will go down as one of the wildest high school football games in Southwest Virginia in 2022, Honaker junior Aidan Lowe had the best si…
The University of Tennessee took a 52-49 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide on Oct. 15 in what some are calling perhaps the best Southeastern C…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.