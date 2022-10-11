College Football Schedule

SATURDAY
Tusculum at UVa-Wise, noon
Miami at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m.
Emory & Henry at Mars Hill, 2:30 p.m.
Alabama at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
ETSU at Mercer, 4 p.m.
At 74, a Russell County, Virginia, award-winning cook is finally getting a taste of what it feels like to be a star.
BRISTOL, Va. — After a few months of sitting empty after housing a comedy club and a culinary school, the old Bristol Post Office on Piedmont …
Another Friday night of high school football is on tap tonight, with 14 games across the BHC coverage area in Tennessee and Virginia. Who wins? Check out our predictions.
Barry Audia fought his last pro boxing match in 1987. He’s been getting his competitive fix on the golf course ever since.
Patrick Henry (1D), Grayson County (1C), Graham (2D), Radford (2C), Lord Botetourt (3D) currently at No. 1 in their respective regions
The Tennessee High Vikings answered the bell on Friday night thanks in large part to Josh Bell.
Patrick Henry running back J-Kwon McFail wore quite the array of colors during post-game interviews Friday night.
McFail also wore quite the grin as well.
Traditional German foods will soon be available on Southwest Virginia tables as Oma’s Haus – operated by the mother and daughter team of Ulrik…
Abingdon, Virginia, spent nearly a decade and more than $10 million to build a sports complex at The Meadows with expectations of a positive r…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.