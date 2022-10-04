College Football Schedule

Saturday
Tennessee at LSU, noon
UVa-Wise at Emory & Henry, 1 p.m.
ETSU at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
First it was streaming services, then it was tacos and now the newest subscription you might be paying for: Chinese food.
As Hurricane Ian makes its way toward Florida, residents of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee should fish out their raincoats, dust o…
TOKYO – Mac McClung scored nine points and fueled a fourth-quarter comeback for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday in their 104-95 NBA presea…
Luke Honaker’s late-game heroics and Toby Reid’s clutch kick were the highlights of a stunning comeback orchestrated by Abingdon High School on Friday night. Other winners were Honaker, J.I. Burton, Union, Graham, Ridgeview, Lee High and West Ridge.
A local music festival that became a source of contention for some in the area won approval from the Washington County Board of Supervisors on…
The Northwood Panthers once again relied on power to post their third consecutive victory on Thursday night. Holston fell to Narrows and Sullivan East lost at Elizabethton in other football action...Eleven high school volleyball matches and one soccer match is also part of the prep roundup.
Mac McClung will begin his second NBA season hooping it up in Japan. The former Gate City High School star will suit up for the Golden State Warriors as they play the Washington Wizards in a preseason game at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo...In college volleyball on Thursday, Coker escaped Emory & Henry with a 5-set victory over the Wasps.
Friday night has its usual array of high school football. Who is going to enter the weekend in a happy mood? Check out the BHC predictions for 13 games.
Two high school football games are being played in the area tonight, including Eastern Montgomery at Northwood and Sullivan East and Elizabethton. Check out the predictions for those two games.
Last year Rye Cove's football season ended at halftime of a game against Lee High. One year later and the Eagles are flying high at 5-0 heading into tonight's visit to Jonesville to face the Generals.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.