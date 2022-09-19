College Football Schedule (Sept. 24

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
FOOTBALL
ETSU at Robert Morris, noon
Florida at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Emory & Henry at Wingate, 6 p.m.
UVa-Wise at Limestone, 7 p.m.
West Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Brian Woodson
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today