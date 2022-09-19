 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

College Football Schedule (Sept. 24

  • 0

SATURDAY, SEPT. 24

FOOTBALL

ETSU at Robert Morris, noon

Florida at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Emory & Henry at Wingate, 6 p.m.

UVa-Wise at Limestone, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Another week of high school football begins on Friday night. Check out the Bristol Herald Courier list of predictions for the 16 games in the two-state area. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts