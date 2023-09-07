UVa-Wise at Thomas More

Game time: Noon

Radio: WAXM, 93.5 FM

Coming in: UVa-Wise (1-0) beat Union College, 48-0, last Saturday; Thomas More (0-1) lost to Davenport University, 31-17, last Saturday.

What to watch for: The University of Virginia’s College at Wise Highland Cavaliers travel to Crestview Hills, Kentucky, in the Cincinnati suburbs to face the Thomas More University Saints for the first time. … UVa-Wise is trying to start a season with consecutive wins for the first time since 2017. The Cavs crushed Union from the NAIA ranks last week as Chattanooga transfer Nasir Howell recorded two of UVa-Wise’s four interceptions. Kellan Dalton from Clarke County High School in Berryville, Virginia, made two field goals and was 6-for-6 on extra points in earning South Atlantic Conference special teams player of the week honors. … Tyson Tester (Wise County Central) made two tackles, Zavier Lomax (Union) had 16 rushing yards and Bowen Tarter (Richlands) recorded a tackle on special teams to highlight the work of UVa-Wise’s contingent from far Southwest Virginia in the season-opener. … Thomas More is in the midst of the transition from being a NAIA member to the NCAA Division II level. The Saints also previously competed in the DIII ranks. … Former Emory & Henry College assistant coach Bryan Moore is the offensive coordinator for Thomas More. He has a talented dual-threat quarterback in Rae’Von Vaden. … UVa-Wise has lost 16 of its last 20 road games.

Emory & Henry at Bluefield State

Game time: 1 p.m.

Radio: WEHC, 90.7 FM

Coming in: Emory & Henry (1-0) won 56-10 last week at Concord; Bluefield State (1-0) won 41-7 last week at Livingstone College

What to watch for: Bluefield State rushed for 107 yards and passed for 218 last week. True freshman quarterback Jai’que Hart (Douglasville, Ga.) was selected by the CIAA as both the quarterback and rookie of the week. In its first year back in the NCAA Division II CIAA, Bluefield State was picked ninth overall and fifth in the Northern Division….Head coach Tony Coaxum was a three-year starter at cornerback for Army. Before taking the Bluefield State position in 2020, Coaxum served as an assistant for several NCAA Division I and National Football League teams. Coaxum guided the Big Blue to a 4-4 record last season. The roster for the Big Blues includes 6-foot-4 sophomore punter Daniel Hutton. A former baseball and football standout at Chilhowie, Hutton averaged 39 yards in his collegiate debut last week…E&H is coming a strong overall performance against a Concord team that barely missed the NCAA Division II playoffs last year. The Wasps intercepted All-American candidate Jack Mangel four times, scored three touchdowns on defense and collected 385 yards in total offense…Sophomore quarterback Charles Mutter became the first E&H player to earn South Atlantic Conference offensive player of the week honors after passing for 253 yards and rushing for 20. Mutter was among several Wasps who stayed in Emory over the summer. The routine for the former King George High School star included early morning workouts, extra study and a full-time job in Kingsport. Other standouts for E&H last week included senior punter Ethan Muncy (45 yard average), 6-4 redshirt freshman receiver Cam Abshire (92 yards receiving, 2 TDs) and 6-2, 240-pound sophomore linebacker Kaleb Lundy, who led the team with nine tackles. True freshman defensive tackle Joshua Gooding, whose father played football at James Madison University, scored on a 50-yard fumble recovery on his first collegiate play. Freshman Parker Prioleau, whose father serves as the safeties coach at Virginia Tech, scored on a 43-yard pass last week as the Wasps exploited a defense designed to stop the run…``I was proud of how we played overall last week,” E&H head coach Curt Newsome said. “Concord has great skill players, but we were much more physical and controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides. We’ve got several good receivers, and Charles did a great job getting the ball to them. And Ethan is the best punter in the conference and a difference maker. We want to ride this thing and see how far we can take it.”

Carson-Newman at East Tennessee State

Game time: 5:30 p.m.

Radio: WXSM-AM 640/104.9 FM

Coming in: Carson-Newman (1-0) won 35-3 last week against Virginia-Lynchburg; ETSU (0-1) lost 49-3 last Saturday at Jacksonville State

What to watch for: There is no way to go but up for the Buccaneers, who were blasted by the FBS Gamecocks after taking an early 3-0 lead. ETSU managed just 204 yards on offense and turned it over four times. Starting quarterback Tyler Riddell was lost with a shoulder injury and is questionable to play in the home opener today against Carson-Newman...If he is unable to play, ETSU could play two signal-callers, Baron May, in his second season as a transfer from Eastern Michigan, and Illinois State transfer Timmy Dorsey, who missed two weeks in the preseason with an injury of his own...Carson-Newman, directed by Dobyns-Bennett graduate Zane Whitson at quarterback, opened the season with a rout of Lynchburg-Virginia, limiting the Dragons to 75 offensive yards on 40 plays...Carson-Newman won five NAIA national championships from 1983-89 under head coach Ken Sparks...ETSU was 10-20-1 against Carson-Newman from 1920-74, including a current four-game losing skid...Carson-Newman has 39 transfers on its roster, which is signified by the header “previous college”, a sign of the changing times in college athletics...That includes former Virginia defensive back and punter returner Major Williams, who ETSU head coach George Quarles mentioned as a player to watch for the Eagles...ETSU has 24 transfers, including former Carson-Newman quarterback Drew Gregg and Zach Teter, formerly an offensive lineman at Virginia...ETSU won’t play another home game until Oct. 7 against Mercer. They visit Austin Peay next Saturday and that is followed in two weeks by a visit to defending Southern Conference champ Samford.