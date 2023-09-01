What to watch for: Following a 5-6 season, Emory & Henry was picked for ninth among 12 teams in the South Atlantic Conference preseason coaches poll. The Wasps feature six preseason All-SAC picks, including quarterback Kyle Short, running back Justin Hill, receiver Tmahdae Penn and lineman Ricky Dodson on offense. Safety Addison Knicely earned an all-conference nod on defense, while punter Ethan Muncy also made the list. The Wasps reported to campus July 31…“That’s a long time, but I’ve learned that we do have some leadership now,” E&H head coach Curt Newsome said. “I didn’t think we had a great summer of establishing leadership in terms of lifting and classes, but that improved once we started practice. We feel guys like Penn and Norfolk State transfer Kaleb Lundy at linebacker will be great leaders. We signed 32 athletes from Virginia and I feel we’ve done well in the recruiting process. We’re bigger, faster and stronger. We’ve had two and a half years of scholarships, so we definitely don’t look like we did when we played in the [Old Dominion Athletic Conference].”…University of Maryland transfer Clayton Allen (6-5, 320) and former Lee High standout Noah Sage (6-2, 305) have been impressive on the offensive line along with Wagner University transfer Andrew Crawley, Jr. (5-10, 280) on the defensive line. Look for 6-4 redshirt freshman Cam Abshire (Roanoke Northside) to earn a starting positon at receiver after missing all of last season due to injury. Newsome said that six freshmen will make the trip to Concord, including defensive end Connor Roberts from Graham. Sophomore Charles Mutter will start at quarterback…“I like the mix of running ability and arm strength with Charles,” Newsome said. “We have two solid quarterbacks. Kyle is very smart and has a lot of experience.”…Concord was picked for a fourth-place finish among 11 teams in the NCAA Division II Mountain East Conference preseason coaches poll. Behind an offense ranked top-five nationally with 485 total yards per game, the Mountain Lions (9-2) enjoyed their best season since the 2014 team went 13-1 en route to the national semifinals. While former Concord offensive coordinator Brian Ferguson was hired to replace former head coach Dave Walker in May, the Mountain Lions return record-setting quarterback Jack Mangel. The 6-2 senior from Atlanta passed for 39 scores and 3,667 yards last season. The Concord roster includes redshirt freshman receiver Jake Roberts from Elizabethton…“Mangel is a gunslinger,” Newsome said. “He’s an All-American and as good as any quarterback we will see all season. I’m concerned about Concord hitting big plays. We left way too many points in the red zone against in our game last season, so we need to take care of that and not give Concord any home runs.”…Concord owns a six-game win streak against E&H, including a 27-20 decision last season. That was the first meeting between the schools in 41 years.