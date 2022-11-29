College Football Playoffs

FCS Playoff Glance
Second Round
Saturday, December 3
South Dakota St. (10-1) vs. Delaware (8-4), 3 p.m.
Holy Cross (11-0) vs. New Hampshire (9-3), Noon
William & Mary (10-1) vs. Gardner-Webb (7-5), 2 p.m.
Montana St. (10-1) vs. Weber St. (10-2), 3 p.m.
North Dakota St. (9-2) vs. Montana (8-4), 3:30 p.m.
Samford (10-1) vs. Southeastern La. (9-3), 3 p.m.
UIW (10-1) vs. Furman (10-2), 2 p.m.
Sacramento St. (11-0) vs. Richmond (9-3), 5 p.m.
NCAA Division II Playoffs
People are also reading…
Quarterfinals
Saturday, December 3
Indiana (Pa.) (10-1) vs. Shepherd (12-1), 1 p.m.
West Florida (11-1) vs. Wingate (11-2), 2:05 p.m.
Grand Valley St. (12-0) vs. Ferris St. (11-1), 1:05 p.m.
Angelo St. (12-0) vs. Colo. Sch. of Mines (11-2), 2 p.m.
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Wartburg (12-0) vs. Aurora (11-1), TBA
Mount Union (12-0) vs. Delaware Valley (12-0), TBA
North Central (Ill.) (12-0) vs. Ithaca (12-0), TBA
Mary Hardin-Baylor (11-1) vs. Bethel (Minn.) (10-2), TBA