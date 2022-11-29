 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

College Football Playoffs

  • 0

FCS Playoff Glance

Second Round

Saturday, December 3

South Dakota St. (10-1) vs. Delaware (8-4), 3 p.m.

Holy Cross (11-0) vs. New Hampshire (9-3), Noon

William & Mary (10-1) vs. Gardner-Webb (7-5), 2 p.m.

Montana St. (10-1) vs. Weber St. (10-2), 3 p.m.

North Dakota St. (9-2) vs. Montana (8-4), 3:30 p.m.

Samford (10-1) vs. Southeastern La. (9-3), 3 p.m.

UIW (10-1) vs. Furman (10-2), 2 p.m.

Sacramento St. (11-0) vs. Richmond (9-3), 5 p.m.

NCAA Division II Playoffs

People are also reading…

Quarterfinals

Saturday, December 3

Indiana (Pa.) (10-1) vs. Shepherd (12-1), 1 p.m.

West Florida (11-1) vs. Wingate (11-2), 2:05 p.m.

Grand Valley St. (12-0) vs. Ferris St. (11-1), 1:05 p.m.

Angelo St. (12-0) vs. Colo. Sch. of Mines (11-2), 2 p.m.

NCAA Division III Playoffs 

Quarterfinals

Wartburg (12-0) vs. Aurora (11-1), TBA

Mount Union (12-0) vs. Delaware Valley (12-0), TBA

North Central (Ill.) (12-0) vs. Ithaca (12-0), TBA

Mary Hardin-Baylor (11-1) vs. Bethel (Minn.) (10-2), TBA

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Football Predictions

Prep Football Predictions

Three regional championships will be decided today on the gridiron. George Wythe, Patrick Henry and Graham are the home teams. Will they finish on top? Check out the opinions of our resident experts. 

Roberts a tower of power for G-Men

Roberts a tower of power for G-Men

It’s easy to spot Graham senior lineman Connor Roberts on the football field.

Just look for the animated guy with the long blonde hair and No. 56 jersey delivering big hits on offense and defense for the G-Men.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts