College Football Capsules

Emory & Henry at Tusculum

Game time: 1:30 p.m.

Radio: WEHC, 90.7 FM

Coming in: Emory & Henry (3-2, 4-3) lost 49-14 last week at Mars Hill; Tusculum (4-1, 6-1) won 10-9 last week at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

What to watch for: For the second straight week, E&H faces a homecoming test at a South Atlantic Conference title contender. Tusculum needed a blocked field goal in the final minute to defeat UVA Wise, but the Pioneers have clinched their first winning record since 2010 and have crafted their first 6-1 start since 2003. The man to watch is quarterback Tre Simmons. The 6-foot sophomore from Tampa, Florida, has passed for 1,337 yards and rushed for 236. Tyler Ajiero, Tyler Burke and Justice Parham all have at least 229 yards receiving. The TU roster includes freshman linebacker Grant Ferrell from Tennessee High…The Wasps reviewed the Mars Hill contest on Sunday and then began prep work for Tusculum. “The film wasn’t quite as bad as it looked from the sideline,” E&H head coach Curt Newsome said. “We had some opportunities, but for whatever reason we didn’t play as well as we had been and Mars Hill played extremely well. We have another challenge with Tusculum. Simmons is dynamic, they have great skill overall on offense, and the defensive line is big like every other team in the conference. We will need to prevent Simmons from making big plays and establish some consistency in our running game.”…E&H receiver Tmahdae Penn is doubtful for the second straight week due to a dislocated kneecap suffered against UVA Wise. Redshirt freshman Anthony Smith Jr. (Chesa-peake, Va.) is filling in for Penn. Smith, whose brother plays soccer at E&H, is on track to gradu-ate in just three years.

Samford at ETSU

Game time: 3:30 p.m.

Radio: WXSM-AM 640 |104.9 NASH ICON

Coming in: Samford (5-1, 3-0), def. Wofford, 28-14, on Oct. 8; ETSU (3-4, 1-4) lost to Mercer, 55-33, last Saturday.

What to watch for: ETSU is 4-2 in homecoming games since football returned in 2015…ETSU has one more chance to play the spoiler role with the top four teams in the Southern Conference, having already lost to No. 8 Chattanooga, No. 11 Mercer and Furman, which is on the brink of making the FCS poll…No. 15 Samford has lost just once this season, a 33-0 shutout at FBS No. 1 Georgia…ETSU is playing its eighth week in a row, while the Bulldogs should be rested after having its bye last Saturday…One week after facing Mercer’s Fred Payton, who hadn’t thrown an interception all season until the ETSU finally got him last week, the Bucs are facing Samford’s Michael Hiers, who is completing 71.3 percent of his passes, along with 16 touchdowns and just one pick…Alijah Huzzie, who was added to the Buchanan Watch List this week, hopes to add to his four interceptions on the season…Chandler Smith and Kendall Watson have combined for 69 receptions for 760 yards and 11 scores…Tyler Keltner continues to thrive for the Bucs, having made 13-of-18 field goals and all 24 extra point attempts this season…Jacob Saylors leads the SoCon with 135.1 all-purpose yards a game, but has become the focus of the opposition in recent weeks. He carried the ball 16 times (for two touchdowns) and caught four passes against Mercer for just 41 yards…ETSU has just three games remaining, continuing next week at Wofford before finally getting a bye week. The Bucs will finish with Western Carolina and at Mississippi State.

UVa-Wise at Erskine

Game time: 4 p.m.

Radio: WAXM, 93.5 FM

Coming in: UVa-Wise (1-6, 0-5) lost to Tusculum, 10-9, last Saturday; Erskine (2-5, 0-5) lost at Carson-Newman, 37-0, last Saturday.

What to watch for: These teams are playing out the string in disappointing seasons ... The University of Virginia’s College at Wise has lost six straight since a season-opening win over Fer-rum, while Erskine has dropped five in a row after beginning the 2022 campaign with victories over Fort Lauderdale and Clark Atlanta. … The most intriguing storyline in this contest is the fact that Erskine head coach Shap Boyd was the defensive coordinator at UVa-Wise from 2016-18. He left to take over the Flying Fleet, who reinstated their football program in 2019 after last fielding a gridiron squad in 1951 … Former UVa-Wise player and coach Dez Hopkins is an assistant coach on Boyd’s staff. ... Erskine has turned the ball over just eight times all season, but the Fleet are averaging only 56.9 rushing yards per contest. … UVa-Wise’s Drew Vermillion (Gate City) needs just 10 yards to break the Highland Cavaliers’ record for career punting yards. He currently sits at 7,826 and has gotten plenty of work this fall. … This is the sixth straight season and 13th time in the last 14 years UVa-Wise will finish with a sub-.500 record. ... Four quarterbacks for the Highland Cavaliers have combined to throw 17 interceptions, compared to just four touchdowns. Juwan Dent will make his second start as the signal-caller today. ... One of these teams will get to celebrate a rare win.